Happy birthday, Harry

Celebrate an evening at Hogwarts as the boy who lived with butterbeer inspires a quiz and art workshop in Juhu

While participants will receive an invite to the event via a Hogwarts letter

Feeling nostalgic about Harry Potter? Well, a Juhu venue is keen to whip up the magic back with its themed arts workshop, which has also doubled up as a birthday bash. Whose, you ask? Well, the boy who must be named — Harry Potter.



The interiors will have elements from Hogwarts

Scheduled for July 31 (his date of birth in the series), by art and DIY event organising company YaayMaker helmed by Shikha Lakhani, in collaboration with the venue, you can mirror Harry's patronus (a stag) as you try your hand at thread art. "Participants will get a canvas with nails on it, around which they will weave the thread to make a stag, with the world always," Divisha Jadhwani owner of the venue tells us.

They also have an assortment of treats, starting with butter beer made in-house, house-themed cupcakes, pies, quiches and tarts. The three-hour event will have a quiz, and the walls will be decorated in everything from the Po­tter-verse. Th­o­se who sign up early will get an invite in the form a personalised Hogwarts letter. "There are so many Potterheads out there, and it's been a while since such a themed event has been organised. His birthday is the perfect opportunity to bring back the magic," she concludes.



Butter beer

On July 31, 7.30 pm

At Jars and Journeys, Juhu Sangeeta Apartments, 7C Gala no 14, Juhu.

Cost Rs 1,800 onwards



Divisha Jadhwani and Daulat Makhija

