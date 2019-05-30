Happy Birthday Kirti Kulhari: Five things you didn't know about the powerhouse performer
Kirti Kulhari will next be seen in the film Mission Mangal releasing on August 15 followed by Bard of Blood and a few more really exciting announcements coming your way
Kirti Kulhari who turns a year older today is all set to surprise the audience this year with a number of different characters she is playing in her upcoming projects.
Kirti is making her Netflix debut
After receiving accolades for her performance in Amazon Prime's Four More Shots Please, this beauty will now be seen in an amazing show, Bard of Blood, an adaptation of author Bilal Siddiqi's eponymous novel. Kirti will be seen playing a Baluchi girl opposite Emraan Hashmi.
Kirti's love for silver
It is said that diamonds are a girl's best friend, but not with Kirti. She loves silver jewellery and actively collects antique and vintage pieces.
Kirti is a Gemini woman
Don't we just love Gemini actors? Be it Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sonakshi Sinha, R Madhavan, and so many others. Their quality of being able to stand out in a crowd is unmatched.
Rajashthani connect
Kirti Kulhari was born and brought up in Mumbai, but her roots belong in Rajasthan as her parents still reside there in a beautiful town. Kirti visits them often and makes sure she stays with them if she is shooting in the vicinity.
The defence background
Kirti comes from a defence background; her father worked for the Indian Navy while her sister is a doctor in the Indian Army. Playing an airforce officer in Uri: The Surgical Strike was something Kirti always wanted to do, and needless to say, we all loved her as Seerat Kaur in the film.
These were some highlights from the birthday girl's life. Kirti Kulhari will next be seen in the film Mission Mangal releasing on August 15 followed by Bard of Blood and a few more really exciting announcements coming your way.
