Happy Birthday Parineeti: Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit and other celebs send love

Parineeti Chopra, who celebrates her 31st birthday today, has received a lot of love and good thoughts on social media. Starting from sister Priyanka Chopra who wished her on Instagram, a number of B-town celebrities have wished Parineeti on her birthday.

Priyanka Chopra shared a photo of herself with baby sis Parineeti and wrote, "Happy birthday Tisha! May this year be the best yet!! Love you lots"

Madhuri Dixit-Nene, too, took to Twitter to wish the Ishaqzaade actress a happy birthday. She tweeted, "Wishing you a very happy birthday @ParineetiChopra! Your energy is infectious. May you be surrounded by all things positive, this year and forever!"

Punjabi singing sensation tweeted, "Wishing my dear @ParineetiChopra a very happy birthday. More success and happiness to you. Enjoy ur day"

Arshad Warsi wished Parineeti Chopra as well. Here's what he tweeted:

Happy Happy Birthday my talented & adorable @ParineetiChopra ... wishing you everything fantastic the world has to offer... love you lots..ð¤ð — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) October 22, 2019

Aditi Rao Hyadari wished her 'fellow train passenger' Parineeti this way: "Happy birthday Pariiiii!

Lots of love, sparkle and hugs... see you on the train! @ParineetiChopra"

Mukesh Chhabra wrote, "Oye rockstar happy birthday @ParineetiChopra"

Currently, on the professional front, Parineeti Chopra is working to get into the shoes of ace shuttler Saina Nehwal for her next film based on the athlete. Apart from that, Parineeti and Priyanka will lend their voices for the Hindi version of Disney's animated film Frozen 2 as Anna and Elsa.

