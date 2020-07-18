Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: Reasons why our desi girl makes us proud

Two decades in the entertainment business and Priyanka Chopra Jonas remains busy straddling multiple worlds. With some 60 film credits to her name back home in Bollywood and massive fan following globally, she is the most followed Indian celebrity on social media. Meanwhile, in the west, she won hearts with her stellar act in ABC’s Quantico. Chopra even voiced in 2016’s live-action Jungle Book and starred in Hollywood films like Baywatch (2017), A Kid Like Jake (2018) and Isn't It Romantic (2019).

Known as the face of social change globally, the global superstar has time and again made us proud with her various achievements. Below we bring you 7 fabulous reasons which prove she's here to rule our hearts for the next several decades as well! Take a look...

The first Indian woman to be on Forbes 100 most influential cover

Unarguably, one of the most successful Bollywood actor to cross over to Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been on the ‘Forbes 100 Most Powerful Women List’ twice in a row. She was the first ever Indian woman to make it to the the prestigious list.

Honoured with the Padma Shri for her contribution to the Indian cinema

Owing to her big success and impressive performances in the Hindi film industry, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was conferred with India's fourth highest civilian honour, Padma Shri. Known for putting Bollywood on the global map, PC received the Padma Shri from ex President Pranab Mukherjee back in 2016.

The first South Asian to grace the cover of Vogue US

Enjoying her professional highs, it was back in 2018 when Priyanka Chopra Jonas became the first South Asian to feature on the cover of Vogue America. The global icon was the first Indian woman to be featured on the cover of the fashion magazine.

The first Indian actress to have won the People’s Choice Award as the Best Actress on Television

Making her way to the top in the west, Priyanka Chopra Jonas became the first South Asian actress to win a People's Choice Award. She won the 'favourite actress in a new TV series' award for her role as an FBI agent in the US thriller Quantico.

The first bollywood actress to be honored at Marrakech Film Festival

Soon after receiving the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award at the UNICEF Snowflake Ball, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was awarded at Festival International Du Film De Marrakech in Morocco last year. The actress-producer was honoured for her 20 years in cinema.

The first Indian actress to be an ambassador at TIFF (Toronto International Film Festival)

Adding another feather to her cap, Chopra yet again became the first ever Indian actress to be chosen as the Ambassador for 2020 Toronto International Film Festival. The stunner is amongst the 50 filmmakers and actors invited to grace the 45th edition of the event.

The first Indian actress to cast a foot impression at the Salvatore Ferragamo Museum in Florence, Italy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas became the first ever Indian actress to have her foot impression at the prestigious Salvatore Ferragamo Museum in Florence, Italy. She even received custom-designed shoes from the Ferragamo house. Impressive indeed!

The first Indian actor to have wax statues in four separate Madame Tussauds museums

The global icon became the first ever Indian movie star to have four wax sculptures installed at the Madame Tussauds museum in 2019. Her wax statues are at four different locations, including London, New York, and Sydney.

A global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has always been active philanthropically. On her birthday today, here's sending out love and wishes to the superstar!

