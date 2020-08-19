Happy Birthday Ritesh Sidhwani: From ZNMD to Dil Dhadakne Do; a look at the producer's career

Indian Cinema needs an occasional breath of fresh air, and one can always rely on Ritesh Sidhwani to provide it. With an unerring eye for the stories that matter, Ritesh is the creative mind behind some of the success stories that are etched in audiences minds. Be it on OTT platform or the silver screen, Ritesh's stories have a strong message to ponder upon.

His movies are powerful, poetic, often severe, and at their most accessible. Going by the need of the hour, Ritesh is one producer who experiments and takes the risk of working on different genres and exploring stories.

Be it drama centric like in Inside Edge or comedy on Fukrey or complete entertainers like ZNMD and Dil Dhadakne Do or even a heavy head biopic like Bhaag Milka Bhaag, Ritesh has done a phenomenal job in making way into the audience's hearts. He spins soulful, spellbinding stories and creates characters that ring with life and stay with you forever.

Let's not forget his high edged story straight from the Gully's of Mumbai 'Gully Boy" that was turbulent and acted like a nail bomb in the guise of musical drama. Gully Boy saw him emerge into the global spotlight. He is our spooky tour guide through a world of unconventional characters and little blue boxes that may (or may not) contain all the answers.

We could easily say it's Ritesh's blend of humour, righteousness and persistence that has made his projects so successful. His most iconic projects such as Dil Chahta Hai, Rock On!!, Don, ZNMD, Dil Dhadakne DoInside Edge, KGF 1, Gully Boy and Made in Heaven are human dramas in which story and compassion come equally blended and these movies went on to redefine the era.

Amidst the current scenario he is one of the first producers to resume shooting following all necessary precautions for the safety of his cast and crew.

The lofty ranking of Ritesh just shows that it's quality, not quantity, that eventually counts.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news