Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Bollywood celebs pour in wishes for superstar

As Shah Rukh Khan turns 53 today, hoards of heartfelt wishes are being shared on social media

Shah Rukh Khan. Pic: Twitter/@iamsrk

A superstar's birthday is no less than a festival for all the fans and well wishers. As Bollywood's Badshaah turns 53 today, hoards of heartfelt wishes are being shared on social media for Shah Rukh Khan. B-Town is also not behind in showering love on one of the most loved celebrities of the industry.

Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan shared an adorable picture with SRK and wrote alongside, 'Happy Birthday Shah! Health and happiness always! Love.

The actor's old friend and Om Shanti Om director Farah Khan shared a throwback picture from the sets to wish SRK on his special day. 'Happiest birthday @iamsrk it is one of the blessings of old friends that you can afford to b silly with them lov u. (one n only time u wore tight white pants.. #thingsimakeyoudo' she wrote.

Karan Johar posted:

Juhi Chawla: ShaahhRrukkhhh Haapppyyy Bbiirrtthhddaayyy ..!!! lots and lots of love ..!!

ShaahhRrukkhhh ððððð¾Haapppyyy ððððð¾Bbiirrtthhddaayyy ..!!! ððððð¾... lots and lots of love ..!! ððððð @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/hDx8xivuLm — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) 2 November 2018

Raveena Tandon: Happpiest Birthday Shah! @iamsrk. Many many glorious years to come ! God bless always! Loadsa love!

Happpiest Birthday Shah! @iamsrk ððððððððð♥ï¸many many glorious years to come ! God bless always ! Loadsa love ! Anil and I ♥ï¸ pic.twitter.com/CCZdkZeBjr — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) 2 November 2018

The Zero star ringed in his birthday with his family members and took to his official Twitter handle to share sneak peeks from his late-night birthday celebration. He also greeted thousands of his fans outside his residence at midnight and thanked them for their wishes.

