Happy birthday Vijay: Arya, Malavika Mohanan, other celebs wish Thalapathy

South superstar Vijay celebrates his 46th birthday today (June 22). The actor, who is fondly called Thalapathy, was showered with birthday wishes from his fans and celebrities alike. The hashtag #HappyBirthdayThalapathyVijay has been trending since morning on Twitter, many celebrities, including Arya, Malavika Mohanan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sivakarthikeyan, Atlee, Raghava Lawrence, Kajal Aggarwal and other celebs, took to their social media account to wish the actor.

Arya took to his Twitter account to wish Vijay on his birthday and wrote, "Happy birthday @actorvijay Na Have a fantastic year ahead God bless #HappyBirthdayThalapathy [sic]"

Vijay's Sarakar co-star Varalaxmi Sarathkumar shared a selfie with the actor and wrote, "Happppyyy birthdaaayyy to our #thalapathy.... #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay may you continue to grow from strength to strength.. and live a lonnnggggg life..continue to entertain us..our love for you will only grow..god bless you thalapathhhthyyyy..have an awesome safe bdayyyy @actorvijay (sic)."

Happppyyy birthdaaayyy to our #thalapathy.... #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay may you continue to grow from strength to strength.. and live a lonnnggggg life..continue to entertain us..our love for you will only grow..god bless you thalapathhhthyyyy..have an awesome safe bdayyyy @actorvijay pic.twitter.com/m1bHGAPhQF — ðÂÂÂÂ½ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂºðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@varusarath) June 21, 2020

Malavika Mohanan, who will star in Vijay's Master, took to her Twitter account to also wish the actor and wrote:

To the coolest and most fun co-star I’ve had the pleasure of working with ♥ï¸ÂÂ Happy Birthday @actorvijay sir! #hbdthalapathyvijay pic.twitter.com/iB7zRR05CK — malavika mohanan (@MalavikaM_) June 21, 2020

Director Atlee, who has collaborated with Vijay for three films - Bigil, Theri, Mersal, took to his Twitter account to express his love towards the actor and wrote, "Ennoda Anna...Ennoda thalapathy.... Love him more than me ,respect him ,owe him a lot & without u am nothing naa love u na Wish u many more happy returns of the day an [sic]."

Kajal Aggarwal wrote, "Happiest birthday #ThalapathyVijay have a fabulous one!!! @actorvijay #THALAPATHYBday [sic]." While Aishwarya Rajesh wished him, "Happie happie bday #ThalapathyVijay sir ... [sic]."

Raghava Lawrence shared a beautiful post on Twitter wishing the actor. He wrote, "Happy birthday Nanba. You have recieved success and fame by working hard but attaining peace in life is the most hardest thing but I'm happy that your blessed with that too. I always see you so calm and peaceful, Always be the same as you are. I wish success and endless happiness. I pray ragavendra Swami for your good health [sic]."

Yashika Aannand wished Vijay on his birthday and wrote, "What a coincidence!! #THALAPATHYBday and My Moms birthday on the same day God bless you both !! Long live [sic]."

On the work front, Vijay's Master was supposed to release on April 9, but has been postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The film also features Andrea Jeremiah, Malavika Mohanan, Shantanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das and Gouri Kishan in pivotal roles.

