Happy Birthday Vir Das: 5 incredible achievements of the comedian that put India on the global map

Today, May 31, is Vir Das' 40th birthday. Let's have a look at his achievements that have made us proud and which have truly made him an international artiste

The multi-talented actor-writer-musician and stand-up comedian Vir Das has made India proud and put the country on a global map not just once or twice but at least five key times in his recent career. Apart from stand-up, Vir is also known for acting in films like Delhi Belly, Go Goa Gone, Shaadi Ke Side Effects, Badmash Company amongst others. Today, May 31, is Vir Das' 40th birthday. Let's have a look at his achievements that have made us proud and which have truly made him an international artiste.

Vir Das was awarded an honorary doctorate at Knox College, Illinois, at his Alma Mater last year. It's an achievement very few Indian artistes have been honoured with from a major educational institution.

Vir Das made history by becoming the first Indian ever to be signed by Netflix for a comedy special, Abroad Understanding. This comedy special was filmed in New York and New Delhi and was streamed on the digital platform in over 100 countries. Abroad Understanding became one of the most-talked-about and successful shows on the platform. His last special too, Losing It, was well-received globally.

Vir Das made history by becoming the first ever comedian to go on a world tour, spanning across 32 countries and 6 continents in 2017. The tour titled 'The Boarding Das' was the biggest world tour ever by an Indian comedian.

In early 2016, it was announced that Vir Das became the first Indian comedian to be signed on by CAA in Los Angeles, one of the world's biggest talent firms, becoming the second Indian after Priyanka Chopra to be signed by CAA. Soon after, he became the first Indian comedian to be signed by Levity for his comedy work; Levity works with names like Kevin Hart, Amy Schumer and several others in the comedy space.

In 2017, Variety Magazine, which derives a list every year of the most sought-after comedians across the world, put Vir Das in their coveted list and pronounced him as one of the top 10 comedians to watch for.

We wish the brilliant actor-comedian a very happy birthday!

