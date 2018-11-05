Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: The king of the chase

cricket

A big number of Virat Kohli's ODI tons have come while successfully chasing down a total. We bring you 12 of those accolade worthy three-figures on the Team India captain's 30th birthday

Virat Kohli 122 vs England

After England posted a mammoth total of 350 runs, India were in trouble at 63/4, but a double-century stand between Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav saw India chase their second highest total in ODI history. Virat Kohli scored his 27th ODI ton and Jadhav posted his career best individual score.

Virat Kohli 154* vs New Zealand

India had a task cut out for them as Kiwis posted 285 on board for the hosts to chase thanks to Tom Latham and James Neesham. The hosts were further in a soup following the loss of their openers Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane at 41 runs. Kohli went on to play a heroic innings. He built on a steady partnership with skipper MS Dhoni to come closer to the target. After Dhoni was dismissed, Kohli went on to hit his 26th ODI century in serene fashion and went on to hit 16 boundaries and a six en-route to an unbeaten 154 thus helping India clinch their win to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Virat Kohli 100* off 52 balls vs Australia

Australia score 359/5 off 50 overs * India score 362/1 off 43.3 overs) * Virat KohliÂÂÂ 100 not out (52 balls, 8x4, 7x6) * Kohli scores fastest ton by an Indian, off 52 balls * Rohit SharmaÂÂÂ 141 not out (123 balls, 17x4, 4x6) * Shikhar Dhawan SharmaÂÂÂ 95 (86 balls, 14x4) * Kohli-Sharma partnership 186 not out.

Unstoppable Virat Kohli vs Sri Lanka

Virat Kohli continued his impressive form as he once again emerged as the hero of India's successful chase. Kohli's ton helped India beat familiar foes Sri Lanka with six wickets in the fourth ODI as MS Dhoni & Co took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match competition. Kohli anchored India's response to 251, supported by Suresh Raina (58 not out). It was India's third consecutive bilateral series win in Sri Lanka.

Brilliant Virat Kohli in Asia Cup

India needed a special innings to keep their hopes alive in the Asia Cup and Virat Kohli put his hand up. Kohli's fourth century at the Shere Bangla Stadium guided India to a six-wicket win. MS Dhoni & Co knew they had to play extraordinarily after Pakistan put up a mammoth 329-6 in their 50 overs. Till then, India's previous highest run chase was 326 (at Lord's in July 2002). Kohli, who smashed 22 fours and a six, combined well with Sachin Tendulkar, batting for the first time after achieving the 100th hundred milestone. Their stand was worth 133, before Kohli broke loose with Rohit Sharma to add 172 in 26 overs. Kohli finally fell on the first ball of the 48th over, but India was now just 12 runs short of their record chase which was achieved with ease in the end.

Virat Kohli's 133 vs Sri Lanka in CB series final

This knock from Virat Kohli is easily his best and one of the classics in India's ODI history. Sri Lanka might have fancied their chances in the final of the CB Series after putting up 320-4 on the board. But Virat Kohli's imperious display of strokeplay made a mockery of an imposing total as India kept their final hopes alive with a thumping seven-wicket win. Kohli admitted being in the zoneÂÂÂ during his 133-run knock and played with clinical precision. The Delhi dasher, who slammed 16x4s and 2x6s, took calculated risks. Kohli and Gautam Gambhir, who scored a valuable 63, were involved in their fifth century ODI stand. It was also a match where Lasith Malinga conceded over 90 runs for the first time in his ODI career.

Virat Kohli gutsy display vs West Indies

Virat Kohli made the most of the two reprieves (dropped by Dinesh Ramdin on 24 and Marlon Samuels on 40) he got as he went on to notch up his eighth international one-day ton. The hosts achieved the 270-run target with five wickets in hand after Kohli and Rohit Sharma (90 not out) took the game away from the West Indies with a 163-run partnership.

Virat Kohli 112 vs England

India's bowlers did a splendid job to restrict England to 237 in 48.2 overs in the second match of the series. Delhites Gautam Gambhir (84 not out) and Virat Kohli (112 not out) made short work of the modest total as the hosts romped to a thumping eight-wicket win in just 36.4 overs. India's second-largest ODI win over England in terms of balls left in the innings. The Delhi duo stitched a 209-run partnership for the third wicket.

Virat Kohli ends lean patch with match-winning ton

Virat Kohli shrugged off his lean patch with a match-winning ton to help India take a 1-0 lead in the second ODI after the first game was washed out in Kochi. The 290-run target set by Australia looked stiff, but Kohli along with Yuvraj Singh (58) and Suresh Raina (71 not out) guided Team India home to a five-wicket win. Kohli batted with severe cramps and was forced to ask for a runner. Heroic indeed!

Virat Kohli tames Bangladeshi tigers

Although India had secured their berth in the tri-series tournament final, there was no change in Virat Kohli's approach. After restricting Bangladesh to 247-6 in 50 overs, Indian batsmen lost wickets at regular intervals in pursuit of a small target. Kohli, however, batted with maturity and remained unbeaten on 102 off 95 balls to help India continue its winning momentum with a comprehensive six-wicket win.

Young Virat Kohli grabs world attention with knock vs Sri Lanka

India had their backs to the wall after Kumar Sangakkara & Co put up a mammoth 315-6 in the fourth ODI at Eden Gardens. The hosts needed Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag to fire at the top, but they perished for eight and 10 runs respectively. Gautam Gambhir, who notched an unbeaten 150, found support in Kohli, his Delhi teammate and the duo guided India to a convincing seven-wicket win.

