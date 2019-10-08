Happy Dussehra! Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu and other Bollywood celebrities wish their fans

With the entire nation immersed in the festivities of Dussehra, several B-town celebrities took to social media to extend wishes to their fans on the occasion and also asked us to stay positive and throw the evil out of our hearts. Let's check out Akshay Kumar's tweet first:

#HappyDussehra everyone. Hope this festive season brings lots of prosperity and joy to all of you. pic.twitter.com/PYdMyZl2X8 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 8, 2019

Next in line was Taapsee Pannu, who is gearing up for the release of Saand Ki Aankh. This is what she had to say:

Every end marks an opportunity to begin something new...

Culminating the colourful Navratras with the culmination of the evil tonight...

Happy Dussehra !!!!

Keep the celebrations on!!! #HappyDussehra https://t.co/wpXR9XkxOI — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 8, 2019

Also extending their wishes were actors like Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher, Arshad Warsi, Arjun Kapoor, Hema Malini and Sushmita Sen. Check out:

This #Dussehra, let's try and destroy the evil within us and hope for a brighter year ahead! Wishing everyone a year filled with prosperity and happiness. #HappyDussehra — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) October 8, 2019

Participated in a traditional Durga Puja at the Ramakrishna Mission last night.Truly an exhilarating experience in a perfect ambienceð pic.twitter.com/BPfzNqKjCC — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) October 8, 2019

Happyyyyy Dussehra to you & all your loved ones!!ð¤â¤ï¸ðð»ð Here’s to celebrating the good in all of us, may it always prevail!! ðâ¤ï¸ #duggadugga I love you guys!!! #us ðððð» pic.twitter.com/OS4oCkjh9p — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) October 8, 2019

à¤µà¤¿à¤à¤¯à¤¦à¤¶à¤®à¥ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¤¾à¤µà¤¨ à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤µ à¤ªà¤° à¤à¤ª à¤¸à¤­à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¦à¤¿à¤ à¤¶à¥à¤­à¤à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤à¥¤ Greetings to you all on the auspicious occasion of #VijayDashmi.ðððð pic.twitter.com/yEJeOzD55R — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 8, 2019

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates