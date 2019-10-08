MENU

Happy Dussehra! Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu and other Bollywood celebrities wish their fans

Updated: Oct 08, 2019, 13:02 IST | ANI

Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu and other Bollywood celebrities took to their social media accounts to wish everyone a Happy Dussehra and also asked us to throw the evil outside our hearts.

Picture Courtesy: Official Twitter Handle/Akshay Kumar and Official Instagram Page/Taapsee Pannu
Picture Courtesy: Official Twitter Handle/Akshay Kumar and Official Instagram Page/Taapsee Pannu

With the entire nation immersed in the festivities of Dussehra, several B-town celebrities took to social media to extend wishes to their fans on the occasion and also asked us to stay positive and throw the evil out of our hearts. Let's check out Akshay Kumar's tweet first:

Next in line was Taapsee Pannu, who is gearing up for the release of Saand Ki Aankh. This is what she had to say:

Also extending their wishes were actors like Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher, Arshad Warsi, Arjun Kapoor, Hema Malini and Sushmita Sen. Check out:

