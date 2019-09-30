Happy grinning

If you're wondering how people can be naturally funny, here's your chance. At a gig this Wednesday at HaikuJAM — a collaborative writing app based out of a colourful cottage — comedians are put through a difficult test. Not only do they have to come in without any scripted material, they have to generate jokes based on crowd interactions.

With a strong line-up comprising Rahul Subramanian, Devanshi Shah, Unnati Marfatia and Adesh Nichit, the night will also include a surprise act. So, it's not a show to be late for — and even if you are, as per the organiser's instructions, you won't be getting your money back anyway.

On October 2, 8.30 pm

At HaikuJAM, Mehdi Cottage, 36 Waroda Road, Bandra West.

og on to insider.in

Cost Rs 200

