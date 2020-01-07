Happy Hardy And Heer Trailer: Are you ready to see Himesh Reshammiya like never before?

Himesh Reshammiya rose like a Phoenix in 2005 with the blockbuster success of Aashiq Banaya Aapne, and for the next two years, a majority of the Hindi films had his music. In 2007, he made his acting debut with Aap Kaa Surroor, which was also a major milestone in his career. And now, he comes back to the world of acting with Happy Hardy And Heer, which presents him like never before.

The trailer of the film is out and promises to be a rather different love story. Reshammiya plays a double role where both of them are in love with the same woman. And as the trailer ends, we get another remix and this time of his own classic song, Aashiqui Mein Teri from 36 China Town.

Have a look at the trailer right here:

The film first came into news when a video of the viral sensation Ranu Mondal surfaced on the Internet as she was recording for one of the songs of the film, Teri Meri Kahaani. This love triangle has been directed and choreographed by Raka and is all set to release on January 31, 2020. And on the same day, we have Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F, and Tabu's Jawaani Jaaneman coming up. Will Reshammiya score at the box-office again the way he did with his debut film 13 years ago?

Starting from the last week of January to the last week of February, we have a variety of love stories coming up. Right from Happy Hardy And Heer to Jawaani Jaaneman to Malang to Imtiaz Ali's next untitled to Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, we have everything we can ask for. It seems Love is in the air all over again!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates