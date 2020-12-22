Search

Happy holidays! Bhumi Pednekar, Shilpa Shetty set off for a vacation

Updated: 22 December, 2020 08:57 IST | The Hitlist Team | Mumbai

Bhumi Pednekar has taken off with lawyer sister Samiksha to Dubai for a year-end break. They will be missing mom Sumitra Hooda as she is not accompanying them.

Bhumi Pednekar with sister Samiksha
Bhumi Pednekar with sister Samiksha

Bhumi Pednekar has taken off with lawyer sister Samiksha to Dubai for a year-end break. They will be missing mom Sumitra Hooda as she is not accompanying them. "We don't want to take a risk given the pandemic," says the actor. Well, that is a wise call.

Speaking about Bhumi Pednekar's professional journey, the actress stunned everyone with her latest stint in Durgamati. The actress played a character who is possessed. Sharing her journey with the audience, Bhumi was quoted saying, "While shooting a horror film, you have to bank on your imagination to a large extent because often, you have not even seen the things that you are expected to respond to. An actor is supposed to anticipate the situation. For a [major part] of the film, I was simply shooting against a green screen because it is VFX-heavy."

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra have winged their way to Goa for a holiday. They took off on a chartered flight with family.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra with family
Shilpa Shetty Kundra with family

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, on the work front, will be next seen in Nikamma, which will be a comeback film for the actress. She will be sharing the screen space with Shirley Sethia and Abhimanyu Dassani. The actress also has Hungama 2 in her kitty. 

Sharing her travel story, she also posted a video on Instagram, with sister Shamita. Take a look!

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

First Published: 22 December, 2020 08:18 IST

