Happy New Year! Chetan Hansraj, Yesha Rughani and other TV celebs share their hopes and wishes for 2021

As the year 2020 has finally come to an end, our favourite television celebs including Chetan Hansraj, Yesha Rughani, Rajesh Kumar, and more, reminisce about the year gone by, and what they're hoping and wishing for in 2021.

Meera Deosthale, who played Chakor Rajvanshi in Udaan says, "2020 was an unexpected year for me. During the lockdown, my show Vidya went off-air and Vidya's story was left incomplete. So that was the most upsetting part of 2020 for me. But I am keeping myself positive and looking forward to getting some good opportunities in 2021."

Yesha Rughani who plays Zaara in Hero - Gayab Mode On says, "I was in my hometown during the lockdown and it was after a really long time that I got to spend some time with my parents. I learned different painting forms like Mithila painting and Warli, etc. My new show has just gone on-air, so I am looking forward to love and appreciation from the audience in 2021."

Rajesh Kumar who plays Sanam Harjaayi in Excuse Me Maadam says, "Yes, 2020 was an unexpected year, who would have thought that we will be locked up inside our homes for such a long time. But when you are with family everything seems alright. In 2021, I am looking forward to going on a trip with my family. My kids are also bored of sitting at home, so might take them somewhere free from COVID."

Kanika Mann who plays the role of Guddan in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega shared, "I have always believed in beginning the New Year with a fresh mind and a lot of optimism. There is no better way to begin the year with a little detour from my routine life. I will be travelling for 2 days to visit my extended family in my hometown Panipat. While my mother and my brother reside with me in Mumbai, I haven't had a chance to meet my dad since the lockdown reopened or connect with my cousins and other relatives. Every occasion and festival celebrated with them has till date been a memorable one and nothing excites me more than to start a new chapter amidst the presence of my family. I am very excited for this trip and I really look forward to having the happiness and fun as I did during the lockdown."

Chetan Hansraj who plays the titular role in Brahmarakshas 2 shared, "Well, 2020 has been a tough year for a lot of us, but it has honestly taught me to not complain and be grateful for what we have. Something within me keeps telling me that all these struggles are what actually make a man. I chose to brush past all the negative feelings and used my time to learn a few things in life. I learnt three to four computer languages, C++, Java script, Python and also utilised my time doing a course in Data Science. I ensured to stay positive even when I was dealing with a financially difficult time and didn't have a job almost till September. I believe it was my positivity that really got me a great role in Brahmarakshas 2 thereafter. If there is one thing that I have learnt is that the power to control your feelings and thoughts is within oneself. I look forward to 2021."

