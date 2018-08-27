Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi: There's no happiness at the box office for this one

bollywood

A still from Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi

While Happy Bhag Jayegi became a sleeper hit upon its release in 2016, the sequel - Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi - featuring Sonakshi Sinha appears to have started on shaky ground. The comedy opened at Rs 2.70 crore on Friday, but saw an almost 50 per cent jump in collections on Saturday to earn Rs 4.03 crore, thus taking its two-day tally to Rs 6.73 crore.

However, trade analysts predicted a strong Sunday for the Jimmy Sheirgill and Jassie Gill starrer, owing to the festive mood in the country. Distributor-exhibitor Akshaye Rathi said, "Raksha Bandhan is celebrated in a huge fashion in central India. Since it was a public holiday and also a Sunday, one can easily expect the number to go up again by 50 per cent which is encouraging."

It should be noted that the 2016 outing had earned about Rs 10.71 crore over its first weekend - a figure that could well be attained by the sequel. It was only in the first week that the Diana Penty starrer had seen an upward trend. Trade pundit Amod Mehra says the next few days will determine if the second part can emulate its prequel's success.

"While the collection shows an upward trend, it will be difficult for the film to be a money-spinner. Also, it will face competition from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se and Stree next week. So it won't have second week advantage."

