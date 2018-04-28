Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi's Malaysia schedule pushed back because of bad weather

Bad weather pushes back Malaysia schedule of Sonakshi, Diana starrer, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi



Sonakshi Sinha and Diana Penty

Three months after the unit of Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi courted controversy for the apparent filming of indecent scenes in Thailand, shooting of the Malaysia leg of the film has been stalled again. mid-day has learnt that heavy rainfall lashing the streets of Kuala Lumpur have put a halt on the schedule of the Sonakshi Sinha and Diana Penty starrer. The unit, however, hopes the weekend offers respite.

A source from the production says, "The shooting kicked-off on Monday but had to be stopped after two days due to incessant rainfall and bad weather. The streets were flooded, and the actors couldn't even step out of their hotel." Work that was divided over nine days will now have to be completed in seven days, a development that will need them to work two shifts, the source says. "We hope to resume shooting on Saturday. If we cannot do so, we will return to Mumbai and wait for a suitable time to repeat this schedule."

The sequel to director Mudassar Aziz's 2016 sleeper hit has Sinha join recurring cast members Penty and Jimmy Sheirgill. In January, the film ran into trouble with the Bangkok police, who filed charges against a production firm for allegedly filming pornographic scenes for the movie.

