Happy Valentine's Day: Rajkummar Rao pens an adorable letter for his girlfriend Patralekhaa

It's the season of love for couples. On the eve of Valentine's Day, Rajkummar Rao expressed his feelings for his partner Patralekhaa. The Stree actor took to his Instagram handle and wrote a heartfelt two-page letter for his girlfriend.

Addressing his love of life as "Dear Patralekha", Rajkummar wrote: "It's the month of love and I've been thinking. Pondering, in fact, about love and the words & gestures we choose to express it. Despite having done my fair share of conventional romantic roles- today I find myself questioning many of love's "accepted" expressions, gestures, the way it's meant to make you feel versus how it somehow actually turns out. Now you may say, really- but love makes the world go round. Well, yes it does. But it’s also been abused & misunderstood so much. And therein lies my concern."

View this post on Instagram Happy Valentine’s Day @patralekhaa #greatertogether A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao) onFeb 12, 2020 at 5:20am PST

The actor concluded his letter concludes by saying, "I could go on, but I'll conclude by saying this. Couple of years together and we’ve had our share of ups and downs. But one thing has been constant through it all. Us. Without the mandate of fancy dinner dates, chocolates or over the top gestures, I would choose to tread this path, do things that are meaningful and continue to reimagine this beautiful emotion to be greater together always."

The couple is in a deep relationship for a long time. The duo was last seen together in Citylights, and ever since their on-screen appearance, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa have been inseparable. In an interview earlier, Patralekhaa shared how she and Rajkummar Rao met each other, and how their love blossomed. Here's what Patralekhaa shared: "I saw him for the first time on screen when I watched LSD. I thought that the weird guy he played in the film, was actually what he was like. My perception of him was already tarnished. He told me later, that he had first seen me in an ad and thought, 'I'm going to marry her.' It was so ironic!"

On the work front, Rajkummar will be next seen in Anurag Basu's Ludo and Roohi Afzana.

