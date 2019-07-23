HappyBirthdaySURIYA trends on Twitter, fans shower love on 'Ghajini' actor

regional-cinema

Suriya

Saravanan Sivakumar, popularly known as "Suriya" is one of the most bankable actors in the Tamil film industry today. Right from his debut with Nerukku Ner in 1997 to his latest release NGH in May 2019, he has proved his mettle time and again.

The actor who is celebrating his 44th birthday today goes beyond the Tamil film industry with his films making a mark in the Bollywood industry too. Fans have seen Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, and John Abraham epitomising heroism in Ghajini, Singham and Force, respectively but it was Suriya who acted in the original make of the above-mentioned films.

With the actor turning a year older on Tuesday, fans could not find a better way to express their love and admiration for the actor on his birthday other than starting the #HappyBirthdaySURIYA trend on Twitter. Besides fans, even other actors from the industry extended their wishes to the actor.

"Happy Birthday to you Suriya. Wish you happiness, peace, success & good health. God bless!," actor Nagma tweeted.

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh also wished the actor on Twitter. "Happy Birthday Dear Suriya- May god bless you with happiness, love & success... May you forever entertain the audience. Much Love," he tweeted.

Happy Birthday Dear @Suriya_offl - May god bless you with happiness, love & success.... May you forever entertain the audience. Much love — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 23, 2019

Scores of fans posted a slew of posters and clips from the actor's films. One of the fans shared his fan moment and tweeted, "The day when I met you was the dream came true moment in my life, I became a fan for your hard work, Agaram and your perfectionism." He incorporated a string of emoticons expressing his love for the Tamil star.

Another user flaunted his editing skills in a poster which featured several characters played by the actor. "Friends creation!! #HappyBirthdaySURIYA My idol and inspiration, Happiest bday to you Anna," the user tweeted.

"Happy birthday to my inspiration, my thalaiva Suriya do you even know how much I love you anna," another user wrote on Twitter. Combining some of the clicks by the actor and giving a tag to all including 'helping hand', 'girls dream boy', 'social activist', a user wrote, "Happy birthday Suriya brother."

Suriya is immensely loved for his work in the Tamil films some of which include Anjaan, the Singam series, Ayan and Aaru.

