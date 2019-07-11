Harassed by former MLA's sons, man ends life in Uttar Pradesh

crime

A case of abetment to suicide was lodged against the two accused on the basis of a complaint lodged by the brother of the deceased

Muzaffarnagar: A 32-year-old man committed suicide by jumping in front of a train allegedly after being harassed by two sons of a former Uttar Pradesh lawmaker, police stated on Thursday. The deceased identified as Rajesh Singh took the extreme step on Wednesday evening allegedly after being harassed by two jewellers, Ashutosh Bansal and Sanjay Swaroop Bansal who are sons of former MLA from Muzaffarnagar, Vishnu Swaroop, police said.

A case of abetment to suicide was lodged against the two accused on the basis of a complaint lodged by the brother of the deceased. According to the FIR, Singh had given Rs 7 lakh to the accused as an advance to rent a shop but was denied possession, police said. Police suspect that the deceased might have committed suicide after being under stress over the issue.

In another incident, Builder Mukesh Savla committed suicide by jumping off from 15th-floor of his residence in Matunga this afternoon. 56-year-old Savla, was residing at Lakshmi Niketan CHS with his family. He jumped off from the gallery of his house. As of now, no suicide note has been recovered yet from his residence. The primary investigation conducted by Matunga police suggests that the builder was under depression due to financial losses. According to the police, the security at the entrance of the building heard a loud thud at around 3.15 pm. When the security guard came running towards the lobby to find out the reason for the sound, he found Savla's body in a pool of blood.

With inputs from PTI

