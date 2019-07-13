Harassed by four friends, 20-year-old law student commits suicide in Uttar Pradesh

crime

As per the complaint, Verma had told his mother, Bhagwati Devi, about the harassment but she asked him to focus on his studies

Representational Picture

On Saturday, a 20-year-old law student allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his home after being harassed by four of his friends. The deceased, Vipin Verma took the extreme step on Thursday at his home in the Shastri nagar area of the city after being constantly harassed by his four friends, the police said.

The deceased's father, Virendra Kumar, a police head constable, filed a complaint at Kavi Nagar police station against his son's four friends for mentally torturing Verma since June 14, Superintendent of Police (City) Shlok Kumar said.

Virendra also gave police the mobile phone of the deceased with a recorded video clip of Vipin in which the latter alleges that his friends harassed him which led him to take the drastic step. As per the complaint, Verma had told his mother, Bhagwati Devi, about the harassment but she asked him to focus on his studies. She later told her husband who then called the accused and warned them not to disturb his son.

A case under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. The police is probing the matter as to how the deceased was being harassed by his friends.

In a similar incident, a 32-year-old man committed suicide by jumping in front of a train allegedly after being harassed by two sons of a former Uttar Pradesh lawmaker. The deceased identified as Rajesh Singh took the extreme step on Wednesday evening allegedly after being harassed by two jewellers, Ashutosh Bansal and Sanjay Swaroop Bansal who are sons of former MLA from Muzaffarnagar, Vishnu Swaroop, police said.

A case of abetment to suicide was lodged against the two accused on the basis of a complaint lodged by the brother of the deceased. According to the FIR, Singh had given Rs 7 lakh to the accused as an advance to rent a shop but was denied possession, police said. Police suspect that the deceased might have committed suicide after being under stress over the issue.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates