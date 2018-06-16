Harassed over loan repayment, Nashik couple commits suicide

According to police, the deceased were originally from Shirpur in Dhule district of Maharshtra

Nashik: A couple allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison at their residence in Ambad locality here, due to "harassment" by five money-lenders, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place yesterday and the deceased were identified as Vasudev Ambadas Jadhav (38) and his wife Sangita (34), police said. "Police recovered a 'suicide note' beside their bodies, which states that both of them were ending their lives

as they were fed up with the harassment by five money-lenders from whom they had taken loan," an official of Ambad police

station said.

According to police, the deceased were originally from Shirpur in Dhule district of Maharshtra. "Vasudev, a labour contractor, had borrowed money from the lenders for business purposes. He had repaid some part of the money, but the lenders were pressurising him for the remaining amount," the official said. "Friday morning, the couple consumed poison. But the incident came to light when one of their relatives went to their place and found them lying motionless," he added.

The relative immediately alerted the police, who rushed to the spot. The bodies were sent for post-mortem. Offences have been registered against the five money-lenders and a probe has been launched, police said.

