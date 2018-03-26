Harbhajan Mann: Good content will be in demand

Touring the world with his Punjabi songs, Harbhajan Mann says, contrary to the notion, indie music was never out of business



Punjabi mega-star Harbhajan Mann set off on a solo world tour recently. However, a venture that he's more excited about is his new single, Kangan, which releases tomorrow. Mann's pop offering after a gap of two years, the Punjabi number has been shot in Athens and Santorini, Greece. The musician-actor talks about the changing face of Punjabi music and his world tour.

Tell us about your new single.

It took me around two-and-a-half years to create Kangan. The song has been produced by T-Series. I collaborated with legendary lyricist Babu Singh Maan and composer Jatinder Shah. We were jamming together and creating some tunes. Everyone fell in love with the beat and melody that we created. I am sure that my fans will appreciate the track's unique sound and lyrics. Furthermore, this is the first Punjabi song to be shot in Athens and Santorini. People will enjoy the video.

What prompted you to come up with the track?

Since I'd delivered several pop hits in the past, I was being bombarded with requests for new songs and shows on social media. I was engrossed in films and tours, and I didn't get a chance to churn out new music. But I'm glad I managed to offer Kangan.

You've spent three decades in the industry as a musician. What changes have you noticed in the industry?

Unfortunately, today, musicians pay more attention to the production of the song than on the melody and lyrics. This has, in turn, diminished the emotional appeal that Punjabi music had.

Do you feel electronic music has taken the place of Punjabi music?

There's no harm in experimenting and accepting new trends with time, as long as the soul is retained.

Tell us about your ongoing world tour.

Tin Rang — The World Tour is a solo tour that began in Dublin, Ireland, and will take me to countries with the Punjabi diaspora. It is exciting for me to be performing at places like the Wembley Arena and the Birmingham Arena in England. The tour will take me to every continent, with concerts being held in Canada, USA and Australia. I will also travel to exciting places like Finland and South Africa.

While independent music in India has recently gained popularity, you've been releasing solo albums for years. What's been your motivation?

The notion that independent music is less popular is not true. There has always been high demand for good content. If you create music with passion, it will always find listeners. For example, my album, Satrangi Peengh 3, which released in September last year, was a full-length album. It bagged a spot on several charts internationally, on iTunes and on other streaming outlets. It was the no 1 album on iTunes India for over a week.

Are you working on any films?

I will be collaborating with [director] Manmohan Singh. We previously collaborated on five back-to-back blockbuster films [Mitti Wajaan Maardi, 2007, Jee Aayan Nu, 2002, Asa Nu Maan Watna Da, 2004, Dil Apna Punjabi, 2006 and Mera Pind, 2008].

