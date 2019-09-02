Harbhajan Singh: And I am indebted to S Ramesh

cricket

In 2001, Harbhajan Singh's hat-trick against the mighty Australians (Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist and Shane Warne) set the tone for the series

India's off-spinner Harbhajan Singh celebrates his hat-trick v Australia at Kolkata Test in 2001

New Delhi:

Harbhajan Singh believes Jasprit Bumrah will forever remain indebted to Virat Kohli's gut feeling, which got him the hat-trick, just like he is grateful to Sadagoppan Ramesh for an incredible catch at forward short-leg 18 years ago.

In 2001, Harbhajan's hat-trick against the mighty Australians (Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist and Shane Warne) set the tone for the series. On Saturday, Bumrah got Darren Bravo, Samarah Brooks and Roston Chase. "This hat-trick belongs to Virat as much as it belongs to Bumrah. The bowler wasn't convinced but the skipper had a gut feeling," Harbhajan told PTI.

The Turbanator still feels that without Ramesh's flash of brilliance, he wouldn't have been able to create history.

"Now to be honest, Ramesh wasn't the most athletic of the guys in that team. Yet at forward short-leg, Ramesh pulled off that stunner with a less than a split second reaction time. Whenever I meet Ramesh, I tell him, 'buddy my hat-trick belongs to you'," Harbhajan recollected.

