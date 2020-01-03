Harbhajan Singh extends greetings on Guru Gobind Singh jayanti

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

New Delhi: Indian spin veteran Harbhajan Singh on Thursday extended his wishes on the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary on January 2.

Harbhajan Singh took to micro-blogging website Twitter and shared a picture of Guru Gobind Singh and wrote: "Sahib-E-Kamaal, Sarbans Danni, Amrit Ke Datte, Dasaam Pita Kalghidhar PaatShahTaahi Parkash Humara Bheyo Patna Sahher Bikhe Bhav LaiyoDhan Dhan Sahib Sri Guru Gobind Singh Sahib Ji De Pawan Parkash Purab Diya Beant Beant Waddahiyya HovanWaheguru Ji Ka KhalsaWaheguru Ji Ki Fateh." Check his full post below.

Sahib-E-Kamaal,Sarbans Danni, Amrit Ke Datte,Dasaam Pita Kalghidhar PaatShah

Taahi Parkash Humara Bheyo Patna Sahher Bikhe Bhav Laiyo

Dhan Dhan Sahib Sri Guru Gobind Singh Sahib Ji De Pawan Parkash Purab Diya Beant Beant Waddahiyya Hovan

Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa

Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh pic.twitter.com/TQWa0ue4xH — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 2, 2020

Guru Gobind Singh is the 10th Guru of Sikhism who was born in Patna, Bihar, on this day. His birth anniversary is celebrated with much joy and fervour across the world where devotees visit Gurudwaras and take part in religious activities to mark the day.

The day is also dedicated to serving poor and underprivileged as directed in the teachings of the holy Guru.

Harbhajan Singh has been off the cricket scene for quite sometime now as the spinner played his last international match on March 4, 2016. Harbhajan is married to Bollywood actress Geeta Basra and the couple have a daughter named Hinaya Heer Plaha. Harbhajan has played 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is in total.

