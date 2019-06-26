Harbhajan Singh gets romantic for Geeta Basra

cricket

Harbhajan Singh with wife Geeta Basra

India spinner Harbhajan Singh showed off his romantic side on social media yesterday with a special message for his Bollywood actor wife Geeta Basra. Harbhajan posted this picture of Geeta holding him and captioned it with the lyrics of a Bollywood hit song.

"Dil diya gallan karange nal nal beh k... @geetabasra," he wrote with a couple of heart emojis attached, to his 3.3 million Instagram followers. The song is from the Salman Khan hit flick Tiger Zinda Hai. The post received over 63,000 'likes' and also a comment from India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan.

"Oye hoye pajhi full romantic," Shikhar Dhawan wrote to Harbhajan. Harbhajan and Geeta got married in 2015 and have a daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha, two.

Recently, ahead of the India vs Pakistan clash that happened on June 16, 2019, in Manchester, England, Harbhajan Singh had recalled his funny rivalry with Mohammad Yousuf in 2003.

Speaking to PTI, Harbhajan Singh had said, "During lunchtime, I was sitting at one table and Yousuf and Shoaib Akhtar were at the other table right across in the common area. We both speak Punjabi and suddenly while we were pulling each other's legs he first made a personal comment and then remarked about my religion," said Harbhajan.

"I gave him a fitting reply. Before anyone realized we both had a fork in our hands and got up from our chairs ready to attack each other," he laughed

"Rahul (Dravid) and Sri (Javagal Srinath) stopped me while Wasim bhai and Saeed bhai took Yousuf away. The seniors on both sides were irritated and we were told that this is not the right behavior."

"It's 16 years now. Now when I meet Yousuf, we both have a good laugh about it."

With inputs from PTI

