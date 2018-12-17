Harbhajan Singh on monkeygate: Symonds is a good fiction writer
He actually broke down, crying, and I could just see that was a huge weight off his shoulders, he had to get rid of it
Andrew Symonds says India spinner Harbhajan Singh "broke down crying" while making peace after the 'monkeygate' episode. A decade after Harbhajan was accused of calling Symonds a "monkey", the Australian said they emotionally called truce three years later.
"He actually broke down, crying, and I could just see that was a huge weight off his shoulders, he had to get rid of it. We shook hands and I gave him a hug and said: 'Mate, it's all good. It's dealt with'," Symonds said.
Later, Harbhajan tweeted, "I thought he was a good cricketer, but Symonds has turned out to be a good fiction writer - he sold a story then [2008] and he is 'selling a story' now [2018]. Mate, the world has come of age in these 10 years and it's time you also grew up."
Symonds recalled: "We go to a wealthy man's place and Harbhajan said 'mate, can I speak to you for a minute out in the garden out the front'. He goes, 'Look, I've got to say sorry to you for what I did to you in Sydney. I apologise, I hope I didn't cause you, your family, your friends too much harm and I really apologise for what I said, I shouldn't have said it'."
