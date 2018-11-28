Harbhajan Singh reveals he took '8-9 months to convince Geeta Basra for a date'

cricket

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh reveals the efforts he made to woo his wife

Harbhajan Singh with wife Geeta Basra

In a soon-to-be-telecast audio chat show — No Filter Neha — Season 3, veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh reveals how he took a couple of months to woo his wife Geeta Basra.'

Harbhajan married Geeta on October 29, 2015 in Jalandhar, Punjab and they have a daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha, two.

When the host asked Bhajji how long did he take to convince Geeta to marry him, he replied: "I saw her [Geeta] in one of her posters and I asked Yuvraj Singh if he knew her. To which, Yuvi replied, he didn't. I asked him to find out. We have a friend named Suved Lohia who knew Geeta and he sent a message to her.

"After the World Cup [2011] win, I came back and sent a message, asking her to meet me over a cup of coffee. But she didn't reply. Before IPL, she sent me a message asking for some tickets. The tickets were not for her, but for her driver.

"To return the favour, she met me and then we kept meeting. And all of a sudden, she said no as she wanted to focus on her career. I took eight to nine months to convince her."

