Harbhajan Singh stands tall with the 'Big bird' Joel

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh captures him with West Indies great Joel Garner in a frame

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh shared a picture with West Indies great Joel Garner with his 3.6 million followers yesterday and captioned it: "Standing tall with Joel Garner famously called 'The BIG BIRD' (6'8'') thank God I didn't have to face him during my 18yrs of international cricket.. that era must have been the toughest to bat without helmets n toothpick kind of bats with these big guys bowling at 150km speed."

