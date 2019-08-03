Search

Harbhajan Singh stands tall with the 'Big bird' Joel

Updated: Aug 03, 2019, 18:26 IST | A correspondent

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh captures him with West Indies great Joel Garner in a frame

Harbhajan Singh and Joel Garner

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh shared a picture with West Indies great Joel Garner with his 3.6 million followers yesterday and captioned it: "Standing tall with Joel Garner famously called 'The BIG BIRD' (6'8'') thank God I didn't have to face him during my 18yrs of international cricket.. that era must have been the toughest to bat without helmets n toothpick kind of bats with these big guys bowling at 150km speed."

