Harbhajan Singh stands tall with the 'Big bird' Joel
Cricketer Harbhajan Singh captures him with West Indies great Joel Garner in a frame
Harbhajan Singh and Joel Garner
Cricketer Harbhajan Singh shared a picture with West Indies great Joel Garner with his 3.6 million followers yesterday and captioned it: "Standing tall with Joel Garner famously called 'The BIG BIRD' (6'8'') thank God I didn't have to face him during my 18yrs of international cricket.. that era must have been the toughest to bat without helmets n toothpick kind of bats with these big guys bowling at 150km speed."
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Loading...
Is this Virat Kohli's Team India or a Sooraj Barjatya movie?