My experience talks: Harbhajan Singh takes a dig at critics for judging his form in IPL

Harbhajan Singh, who played a key role in CSK's seven-wicket win over RCB at IPL 2019, takes a dig at critics for judging his form; wants them to expect such displays

CSK spinner Harbhajan Singh celebrates the wicket of RCB batsman AB de Villiers during an IPL match at Chennai on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Eighteen years ago, a turban clad boy, 20, ran roughshod over the mighty Australians at the M A Chidambaram Stadium picking up 15 wickets to ensure a glorious Test series win for India. Now, that boy has matured into the second most successful spinner for India with 686 international wickets. But the fire still burns inside Harbhajan Singh. On a Chepauk pitch that offered copious assistance to spinners, Harbhajan, 38, on Saturday night wrecked the explosive top order of Royal Challengers Bangalore consisting skipper Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Moeen Ali, ensuring a seven-wicket win for Chennai Super Kings.

Nostalgic Bhajji

Harbhajan admitted that the memories of his pomp days were fresh in his mind while walking out for the IPL 2019 opener. "It's always nice to come to Chepauk. I was going through some pictures of that Test match here and it's nice that the next day I come out and produce a match-winning effort," said Harbhajan.The Punjab man was chuffed because he vindicated the faith the team management shown in him while handing the new ball. Harbhajan also did not forget to take dig at those who suspected his ability to raise the bar in IPL because he did not play too many matches in the domestic cricket. "It's always nice to contribute to the team's cause and getting the wickets of Virat, AB and Moeen. This is the kind of performance that is expected from me and being the senior bowler in the team. I don't play too much cricket these days. It's difficult to judge for anyone what kind of form I am in and what I bring on to the table. Though people may think I am old or whatever the experience that I have gained over the years, you cannot take it away from me."

"I am also thanking the Chennai management for showing faith in me and asking to bowl the second over. The wicket, of course, was holding a bit, not with the new ball, but the old ball and that was the time batting got a bit difficult. Hopefully, I can contribute more to the team's cause," he said.

Confidence booster

Harbhajan said his effort against Royal Challengers would act as a confidence booster. "I'd played a few games and I went for runs, so it is good to have the kind of game I have today [against RCB]. For someone like me who does not play a lot cricket as I spent time with my family and daughter, such matches will give confidence. Hopefully, I get a few more overs in the coming games," he said.

