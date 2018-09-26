Harbhajan Singh trains with his better half Geeta Basra

cricket

India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh seems to be setting some couple goals by deciding to train with wife Geeta Basra. Yesterday, he shared this picture with his 2.6 million Instagram followers, and wrote: "Started training with my better half @geetabasra. Time to burn a few calories." It received 55,000 'likes'.

Harbhajan Singh married his longtime girlfriend, actress Geeta Basra, on October 29, 2015 in Jalandhar. They have a daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha, born on July 27, 2016 in Portsmouth, Hampshire.

Harbhajan Singh made his Test and One Day International (ODI) debuts in early 1998. His career was initially affected by investigations into the legality of his bowling action, as well as several disciplinary incidents. However, in 2001, with leading leg spinner Anil Kumble injured, Harbhajan's career was resuscitated after Indian captain Sourav Ganguly called for his inclusion in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy team. In that series victory over Australia, Harbhajan established himself as the team's leading spinner by taking 32 wickets, becoming the first Indian bowler to take a hat trick in Test cricket.

He is also an Officer in the Punjab Police and has held the rank of a Superintendent of police (India), reporting to Punjab Police HQ at Barnala.

