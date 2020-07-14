Harbhajan Singh wishes speedy recovery to Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter

Ace Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Tuesday wished a speedy recovery to superstar Amitabh Bachchan after the legendary Bollywood actor was tested positive for coronavirus.

The 77-year-old megastar on Monday penned a poem on Twitter as a gesture of gratitude to all the well-wishers who prayed and wished for their speedy recovery and good health.

Get well soon sir https://t.co/dNcVjLOkl2 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 13, 2020

Spinner Harbhajan retweeted Amitabh's poem and wrote, "Get well soon sir".

On July 12, actor Amitabh and son Abhishek Bachchan took to social media to confirm that they have contracted coronavirus.

Besides Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya were tested positive for COVID-19.

