Hard to go to work after our break-up

I had a relationship with a colleague that went on for almost two years. Everyone at the office knew about us and things seemed to be okay until we decided to break up. This happened around two months ago. Since then, it has been extremely difficult to get to work and be in that same space. Everyone knows our history, and it makes for some awkward silences when we are in the same room together. I can't even stand to see my ex because it just makes me very sad. I am thinking of quitting, but I also know that this will be a huge mistake for my career. What should I do?

Everything you are going through is normal, given the circumstances. An office romance always comes with the pitfalls you have listed, but that also means you have the tools to cope if you think about this more carefully. If quitting is bad for your career, don't do it because you need to think about yourself and your future more than ever. if he isn't quitting, it means he has managed to find a way of dealing with this, which means you can do it too. Your colleagues will move past this in time, because everyone knows how messy relationships can be. They will forget after a point and get on with the business of living. It has only been two months. I suggest you take this on the chin and focus on work, knowing that there will come a time when this will only be distant memory. Hang in there.

A guy I met online a few months ago seemed interested in a relationship after meeting me a few times, but now says he just wants to be friends. How do I find out where things went wrong?

Why assume things have gone wrong? It's okay for two adults to get to know each other and then decide if they see a relationship or not. If he wants to be friends, he has his reasons.

