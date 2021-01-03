Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic celebrate first anniversary

India cricketer Hardik Pandya had a sweet wish for partner Natasa Stankovic on their first anniversary.

Last year, Pandya announced his engagement to Stankovic on January 1. On Friday, Pandya Instagrammed this picture for his 15.5 million followers and captioned it: "1st of many anniversaries my love. To a lifetime together."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

Meanwhile, Stankovic shared a similar picture on her Instagram handle and wrote: "Happy anniversary my love #forever @hardikpandya93." The couple welcomed son Agastya in July last year.

