Hardik Pandya chats up with teammates mid-air

Hardik Pandya interviews skipper Virat Kohli

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya slipped into the role of an interviewer mid-air during the Indian team's recent flight to the United Kingdom for a two-match T20I series against Ireland starting today.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's official Twitter handle posted a fun video of Pandya, along with spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, holding a microphone and interviewing a few players.

He began by asking skipper Virat Kohli about the atmosphere in the team. Kohli replied, "I am looking forward to having a good series against both Ireland and England." He then spoke briefly to Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, and Manish Pandey among others before approaching MS Dhoni, and said: "Hi, Mahi bhai". Dhoni smiled and ignored him. To this, Pandya quickly shot back: "Bye, Mahi bhai" and moved on.

