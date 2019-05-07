Hardik Pandya gets racially abused in picture with actress Krystle D'Souza

ipl-news

Television actor Krystle D'Souza has been trolled after she shared a picture alongside Pandya on social media. One of the users commented, "Kaalu bhai Aap West indies team ke World Cup squad main select kyun nahi huye?"

Hardik Pandya with Krystle D'Souza

There seems to be no end to controversies when it comes to Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya.

Television actor Krystle D’Souza has been trolled after she shared a picture alongside Pandya on social media. One of the users commented: “Kaalu bhai Aap West indies team ke World Cup squad main select kyun nahi huye?”

Krystle posted this picture (above) on Instagram and wrote:” Mere Bhai Jaisa Koi Hard ich Nahi Hai # brotherfromanothermothe."

The moment she shared the photo, a number of people trolled her for calling Hardik her brother. Krystle responded saying that the person was being “ mean and obnoxious”.

Actor Aparshakti Khurana replied: “ I think you should not write such comments and definitely not use such language. We all love Hardik because he is a performer. You should rather encourage the Indian team, especially before the World Cup.”

"That’s so well put! People are so mean and obnoxious and just because they are sitting behind a screen typing, they think they can get away with anything! I guess ignorance is bliss in this case! Their words make no difference to his superb performance... BUT thank you,” Krystle also commented on Aparshakti’s reaction.

Hardik Pandya is known to be very close to a lot of B-town celebs and is seen partying with them whenever he is in Mumbai.

Also Read: Really pleased to get MoM for my bowling, says Hardik Pandya

In the IPL 2019, Hardik Pandya perhaps has had the best IPL of his career. Hardik Pandya has scored 380 runs in 14 matches at an astounding strike rate of 198.95.

With the ball, Hardik Pandya has taken 14 wickets with best figures of 3 for 20.

Hardik Pandya will be in action on May 7 in the IPL Qualifier between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium.

Also Read: IPL 2019: Hardik Pandya wants Bumrah to advice him

Catch up on all the latest IPL News and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates