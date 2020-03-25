Hardik Pandya gifts brother Krunal an invisible birthday cake. See Photo

India cricketer Hardik Pandya's elder brother Krunal turned 29 years on Tuesday (March 24) but due to the current nation-wide lockdown after the Coronavirus outbreak, the Pandya brothers were unable to venture out to celebrate the day.

So, Hardik Pandya, 26, decided to wish his elder brother through social media and gift him an invisible cake as he probably couldn't go out to buy him a real one.

"Happy birthday, bhai. We're looking after each other in isolation so, here's my invisible zero calorie cake gift for you. Love you loads," the star Indian all-rounder wrote.

Hardik Pandya has around 15 million-plus social media followers (4.7 million on Twitter and 10.5 million on Instagram). The post received over 1 lakh 'likes' since then.

Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya are both part of the IPL franchise Mumbai Indians. While Krunal Pandya has played T20I matches and is yet to make an ODI debut, Hardik Pandya has become a sensational player in ODI and T20I formats for India over the recent years.

