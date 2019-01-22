Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul Saga: BCCI CoA mulls behavioural counselling

cricket

KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) is mulling a behavioural counselling programme for the Indian team in the wake of the furore over KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya's sexist comments. The BCCI has suspended the two cricketers and their fate will be decided by an ombudsman, which will be appointed by the Supreme Court. The programme will also include all the age-group national teams and the 'A' squads.

"The Indian senior team as well as the Emerging, A teams and U-19s will have behavioural counselling session at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). The course will deal with every aspect of a professional sportsperson's life. There will also be sessions on gender sensitivity," a senior BCCI official, privy to the development, told PTI on conditions of anonymity. When asked whether Rahul and Pandya will attend gender sensitization classes separately, the official responded in the negative.

