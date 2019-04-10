Hardik Pandya meets Ombudsman over TV comment issue

ipl-news

While Hardik Pandya is a part of Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL, KL Rahul is plying his trade for Kings XI Punjab and the two teams are set to face each other at the Wankhede Stadium

Hardik Pandya

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has deposed before the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ombudsman and ethics officer DK Jain in Mumbai in connection with his controversial comments in a chat show. India opener KL Rahul is expected to depose today.

While Pandya is a part of Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Rahul is plying his trade for Kings XI Punjab and the two teams are set to face each other at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

Speaking to IANS, a senior board functionary said the ombudsman is expected to submit his report to the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) before the national selectors sit for the selection of the Indian team for the 2019 World Cup.

Also read: IPL 2019: I want to make sure India win World Cup, says Hardik Pandya

"While there is no timeline as such, but we are hopeful the ombudsman will submit his report on the duo before MSK Prasad and his team sit for the selection meeting in Mumbai on Monday [April 15]. Nobody can read the mind of another individual, but the punishment cannot be bigger than the crime. Let's see what the ombudsman's report says about the two," the functionary said.

Earlier, in his apology to the BCCI, Pandya had written: "I made an appearance on the chat show where I have made certain statements without realising these may be disrespectful and offend sensitivities of viewers for which I'm sincerely regretful."

Also read: BCCI wants Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul's 'Koffee With Karan' chapter to end

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates