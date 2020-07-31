Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic become parents: Cricket stars congratulate couple on 'Chhota Hardik'

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have been blessed with a baby boy, the 26-year-old announced via his social media handle. Wishes poured in for the new parents from the cricket fraternity.

India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane sent his wishes in a reply to Pandya's tweet in which he made the announcement. "Congratulations to you both!!" said Rahane.

Shikhar Dhawan wrote,"Congratulations my brother @hardikpandya7 on the birth of your son! Lots of love to Natasa, the beautiful boy and you. Hope everyone is healthy."

"Many congratulations to you both, have a great time being a parent. God bless the lil Champ," said batsman Suresh Raina.

"Congratulations Brotherman @hardikpandya7," said spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

"Congratulations to you and your family," said wicketkeeper Naman Ojha.

"Congratulations my brother," said fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed.

"Chhota Hardik Aaya hai! May this innings of Fatherhood be very rewarding and the sweetest one ever! Congratulations Papa Hardik! @hardikpandya7," said batsman Suryakumar Yadav.

Chhota Hardik Aaya hai! ð¥³

May this innings of Fatherhood be very rewarding and the sweetest one ever!

Apart from the players Pandya's Indian Premier League team Mumbai Indians and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also sent their wishes on Twitter.

"Welcome to #OneFamily Congratulations, @hardikpandya7 and Natasa," tweeted Mumbai Indians, the team which Hardik Pandya plays for in the IPL.

"Congratulations to the couple and a warm welcome to Pandya Jr.," said the BCCI.

The duo had earlier announced in May that they were expecting a third member in their family. Fast forward a couple of months and they shared the good news with their fans and followers on social media.

His Twitter post read: "We are blessed with our baby boy." It was posted with the picture of the baby's hand.

Hardik Pandya will be gearing up for the upcoming IPL which is scheduled to begin in September in the UAE.

