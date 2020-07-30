Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic blessed with a baby boy. See photo

Indian star all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic today were blessed with a baby boy.

On July 30, 2020, Hardik Pandya took to social media site Instagram to share the first photo of his and Natasa's baby. He wrote, "We are blessed with our baby boy."

View this post on Instagram We are blessed with our baby boy A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) onJul 30, 2020 at 3:03am PDT

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic shocked the world when they announced their engagement to the world on New Year's Day 2020. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic both took to Instagram to share posts that they were engaged. He shared a picture with Natasa and wrote, "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged."

On May 31, Hardik Pandya took to Instagram to share a photo along with his pregnant wife Natasa and had a wonderful announcement. Hardik wrote, "Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes."

Hardik Pandya will be gearing up to get back onto the cricket field when he plays for the Mumbai Indians franchise at the Indian Premier League 2020 which is scheduled to begin in September.

