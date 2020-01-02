Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic engagement: 'Pleasant surprise for Virat Kohli, cricketers show love

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

On New Year 2020, Hardik Pandya dropped a huge surprise on everyone as he announced that he got engaged to Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic.

India's cricket captain Virat Kohli was taken by surprise as he expressed as to how thrilled he was on hearing about the news on Pandya's engagement.

Extending his best wishes to the newly-engaged couple, Virat Kohli posted a comment on Hardik Pandya's engagement post on Instagram which read, "Congratulations H. What a pleasant surprise. Wish you guys great times ahead. God bless".

Meanwhile, other Indian cricketers and well-wishers also congratulated the couple on their engagement. Cricketer Karn Sharma said, 'Congratulations' while Ishan Kishan posted '@hardikpandya93 woohoo Congratulations meri jaan'. Cricketer Mandeep Singh posted, 'Vadaayian bro! Bruaaahhh'. Hardik's close friend KL Rahul posted a heart emoji while Khaleel Ahmed said, 'Congratulations brother @hardikpandya93'. Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni also posted, 'Congratulations'

After posting a photo of how he was bringing in the New Year with 'firework' Natasa Stankovic, the cricketer took to Instagram later in the day to share a few photos and a video along with Natasa Stankkovic and captioned the post as: "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged".

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got engaged in Dubai and took a ferry ride with some close friends.

On the professional front, Natasa Stankovic was last seen in a song from the Bollywood movie 'The Body' starring Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor. She had also made it to the finals of 'Nach Baliye' with her ex-boyfriend Aly Goni. Stankovic became a big name on the reality television show 'Bigg Boss 8'

Hardik Pandya, on the other hand, is recovering from his lower-back surgery in October 2019. Pandya will be raring to go and put on his blue jersey once again.

