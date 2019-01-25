Hardik Pandya needs cricket badly, says former cricketer Kiran More

cricket

Former stumper Kiran More, who mentors the India all-rounder, is delighted with BCCI's decision to provisionally lift the suspension on Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul for inappropriate comments on the TV show

Hardik Pandya's mentor Kiran More was a relieved man after the BCCI provisionally lifted the suspension on the India all-rounder and his teammate KL Rahul yesterday. On January 11, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) had suspended the cricketing duo for inappropriate comments on the TV show, Koffee with Karan.

With the CoA divided over the quantum of punishment, the issue reached Supreme Court on January 17 where there was an appeal to appoint an Ombudsman. However, the apex court paid no heed to the appeal.



Yesterday, the CoA, comprising Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji, met the newly-appointed amicus curiae PS Narasimha to discuss the way forward on Pandya and Rahul with the next SC hearing slated for February 5.

After duly consulting the amicus curiae, the CoA unanimously decided to lift the suspension on Pandya and Rahul with immediate effect pending "appointment and adjudication of the allegations by the BCCI Ombudsman".



While Rahul is expected to join the India 'A' team in Thiruvananthapuram for the remaining unofficial one-dayers against England Lions before representing Karnataka if they progress to the Ranji Trophy final, Pandya is expected to be flown immediately to New Zealand for the ongoing ODI series.

More was delighted with BCCI's decision. "I am very happy that the two boys will be able to resume their cricket again. Hardik, especially, needed some games as he was returning from an injury. I can't wait to see them in action again," the former India stumper told mid-day yesterday.

Pandya faced more flak for his misogynist comments on the TV show. The Indian all-rounder apologised publicly after an uproar on social media. Pandya and Rahul also tendered another apology after the BCCI pulled them up. Following their suspension, Pandya and Rahul were immediately sent back to India from Australia.

More said Pandya had a couple of practice sessions with him in Baroda. "He looked in excellent touch. We had a good chat and discussed the plans for the World Cup," said the 1987 and 1992 World Cupper.

