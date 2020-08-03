Hardik Pandya shares photos with son, wife Natasa, thanks her for 'best gift ever'

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya recently took to social media to not only share photos of his newborn son and wife Natasa, but also thank all his well wishers too.

Hardik Pandya took to Instagram to share a wonderful photo along with his wife Natasa Stankovic and wrote, "Roses for my rose. Thank you for giving me the best gift ever."

Hardik Pandya's joy seems to know no bounds as two days ago, he shared a cute photo of him holding is newborn son. Hardik simply put it, "The blessing from God. @natasastankovic."

On Sunday Hardik Pandya also expressed his gratitude to everyone who wished him and his family after the birth of his first child.

Hardik had earlier announced on his social media handle on Thursday that he and Natasa Stankovic were blessed with a baby boy.

Hardik thanked everyone for their wishes and wrote on his Twitter handle: "Thank you all for the lovely wishes for our baby boy. It means a lot to us."

After Hardik revealed to the world that he had become a father, wishes poured for him from all quarters. His Instagram post had read: "We are blessed with our baby boy." It was posted with the picture of the baby's hand.

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar wrote on his Twitter handle:"Many congratulations to the proud new parents! May the little one tiptoe with love into your hearts & stay there forever!"

India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane also sent his wishes via Twitter and his post read: "Congratulations to you both!!"

"Many congratulations to you both, have a great time being a parent. God bless the lil Champ," said batsman Suresh Raina.

"Congratulations Brotherman @hardikpandya7," said spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Apart from the players, Hardik's Indian Premier League (IPL) team Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also sent their wishes on Twitter.

"Welcome to #OneFamily Congratulations, @hardikpandya7 and Natasa," tweeted MI.

"Congratulations to the couple and a warm welcome to Pandya Jr.," said the BCCI on their Twitter handle.

