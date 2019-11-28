Hardik Pandya shares video of gym workout, running and is happy to be back

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is currently on a road to recovery from an injury that he suffered earlier this year. Hardik Pandya recently took to micro-blogging website Twitter to share a video of him 'back on the field' and claims there is 'no better feeling.'

In the video that was shared on social media, Hardik Pandya running on the field and rigourously exercising in the gym. He captioned the video, "Been too long since I've been out there. No better feeling than to be back on the field," he tweeted.

Been too long since I've been out there. No better feeling than to be back on the field ðªð‍âð¥ pic.twitter.com/GBLWLsV3k0 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) November 27, 2019

The 26-year-old all-rounder underwent a successful lower-back surgery in London in October. Hardik Pandya had travelled to London on October 2 accompanied by team India physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar. Mumbai Indians franchise owner Nita Ambani had also paid Hardik Pandya a visit and he had shared a photo of the two as well.

Hardik Pandya had voiced his concern of lower back pain after India's final Twenty20 match against South Africa in September this year.

Hardik Pandya has played 11 Test matches with 532 runs, 45 ODIs with 757 runs and 38 T20Is with 296 runs. In Tests, Hardik has 1 century and four fifties while in ODIis he has scored four fifties.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates