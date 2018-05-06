Hardik Pandya should continue batting up the order, says his father Himanshu

Mumbai' Pandya brothers, Hardik and Krunal's father Himanshu is pleased with his sons' performances in the ongoing Indian Premier League



Himanshu Pandya

Mumbai' Pandya brothers, Hardik and Krunal's father Himanshu is pleased with his sons' performances in the ongoing Indian Premier League. However, Pandya Sr reckoned that Hardik should continue batting up the order which will enable him score more runs. Batting in the middle and lower order, Hardik has scored 134 in eight games so far, which also includes a lone fifty against Bangalore. In the bowling department, he has picked up 14 wickets. During the same duration, Krunal has scored 167 and has eight wickets to his name.

“I think Hardik should continue batting at three or four because that will help him, as well his team to build a good total or chase down a target. If Hardik gets more number of balls to face, he will definitely score big. When he comes in to bat, he hardly gets a good number of overs and loses his wicket early while trying to hit big,” Himanshu told mid-day over the phone from his residence in Baroda yesterday.

As far as bowling is concerned, Himanshu, who watches all the Indian Premier League matches on a big screen at his residence along with friends and relatives, has no complaints. “In cricket, bowlers can claim wickets with loose deliveries as well, but they can go wicketless even if they bowl well, so I can't really comment. But I am satisfied with their bowling in the tournament,” he added.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates