Hardik Pandya, Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan celebrate Raksha Bandhan

cricket

"Kisike zakhmon par chahat se pathi kaun bandhega. Agar behne nahi hongi toh rakhi kaun bandega," he wrote, which translates to, "Who will bandage your wounds with love? If you do not have sisters, who will tie rakhis."

Suresh Raina celebrating Raksha Bandhan with sister Renu

On the occassion of Raksha Bandhan, Indian cricketers took to social media to express love for their sisters by posting heartwarming messages. India and Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina tweeted a picture with his sister Renu, and captioned it, "My lovely sister, I promise to protect you from all evil, keep you happy & be your pillar of strength today, tomorrow and always."

My lovely sister,



I promise to protect you from all evil, keep you happy & be your pillar of strength today, tomorrow and always.



Sending best wishes & lots of love to everyone celebrating.



Have a great day!ð#HappyRakshaBandhan2019 pic.twitter.com/pBeb9Oe8yU — Suresh Rainað®ð³ (@ImRaina) August 15, 2019

Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan, who is currently on the tour of West Indies, too wished his sister Shreshta on Instagram. "Kisike zakhmon par chahat se pathi kaun bandhega. Agar behne nahi hongi toh rakhi kaun bandega," he wrote, which translates to, "Who will bandage your wounds with love? If you do not have sisters, who will tie rakhis."

Hardik Pandya also posted a picture on his Instagram Stories of his sister tying him Rakhee and captioned it as, "Happy Raksha Bandhan to everyone"

Hardik Pandya has been rested from Team India's ongoing tour of West Indies. The all-rounder got the break after a hectic four months of cricket, in which he played a crucial role in Mumbai Indians winning the IPL title for a record fourth time and also taking India to the semifinal of the World Cup 2019.

Hardik Pandya also had got himself in during the semifinal of the World Cup vs New Zealand, stitching a 50-run partnership with Rishabh Pant post a top-order collapse. However, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant both got out playing rash shots and India's chased slipped further. New Zealand won the match by 18 runs and reached the final of the World Cup 2019.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates