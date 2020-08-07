Hardik Pandya thanks sister-in-law Pankhuri Sharma for baby boy's grand welcome at home

Hardik Pandya couldn't thank his sister-in-law Pankhuri Sharma enough for organising a grand welcome home for his baby boy. The India and Mumbai Indians all-rounder took to Instagram on Wednesday to thank his elder brother Krunal's wife, while sharing a series of pictures of a decorated room.

"My boys welcome. Thank you @pankhuriisharma", Hardik wrote in his Instagram story. Hardik and Natasa on July 30 announced the arrival of their baby.

Hardik Pandya and Pankhuri

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla website reported that the Pandyas have finalised their son's name after a tag on the cake read: "Pandya JR Agastya."

The couple cut the cake while Natasa was being discharged from the hospital in Anand, Gujarat.

