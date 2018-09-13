Hardik Pandya trolled online, told to get into modelling

cricket

Brother get into modelling, cricket is not your forte, commented an online user on Hardik Pandya's picture that the cricketer posted on Instagram after India's 1-4 series defeat against England

Hardik Pandya

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is back in the country after India's 1-4 defeat against England, faced online backlash after he posted this picture (below) wearing a smile and lot of bling on Instagram and wrote: "Back to India. Gutted with the result but it was a well fought series and good to be back home for couple of days before we fly again for Asia cup in few days time!"

In England, Pandya took 10 wickets and scored 164 runs. Though the post received almost 300,000 'likes', an online user wrote: "Sorry but cannot co-relate ur expression in the photo with the word 'gutted'!" Other comments made were: "Losing by 4-1 and its well fought ???" "Bhai tu modelling dekh yaar cricket tere baski baat nahi hai [Brother get into modelling, cricket is not your forte]." "Tu rapper ban ja [You become a rapper]."

Hardik Pandya struggled thoughout the India-England series without being effective with the bat or ball. His only meaningful contribution being the five-wicket haul, which he took in India's only win in the series. Hardik Pandya was eventually dropped for the final Test at the Oval and was replaced by Ravindra Jadeja.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates