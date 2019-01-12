Hardik Pandya will be a changed person now, says mentor Kiran More

cricket

Hardik Pandya is an important cog in the Indian team and lends a lot of balance. I am hoping he will be allowed to play in the New Zealand series

Kiran More

Hardik Pandya's mentor Kiran More is confident that the Indian all-rounder will be a changed person off the field following his conduct on the TV show Koffee with Karan.

"We all make mistakes and we all learn from them. He is new to international cricket and I am sure he has learnt his lessons [from this incident]. I am sure, he will be a changed person. We will have a heart-to-heart conversation once he is back. Hardik is a very nice guy and an honest person. He has reached this level purely on his talent and skills. He is a hard worker. His priority is cricket and that will never change till the time he is playing.

"Since he was making a comeback into the team after an injury, it is important he gets enough game time [playing ODIs] before the World Cup [in June]. He is an important cog in the Indian team and lends a lot of balance. I am hoping he will be allowed to play in the New Zealand series. The Indian team and the BCCI have invested a lot in nurturing Hardik. I am confident all those efforts will not go waste," More told mid-day from Baroda yesterday.

