Hardik Patel gets married to long-time girlfriend Kinjal Parekh in a simple ceremony

Hardik Patel during a function where he ties the knot with Kinjal Parikh, at Digsar village of Muli taluka in Surendranagar district of Gujarat, Sunday. Pics/ PTI

Firebrand Patidar leader Hardik Patel on Sunday tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Kinjal Parekh in a simple ceremony at a community temple in a village in Gujarat's Surendranagar, nearly 150 km from here.

As he, flanked by his newly-wedded wife stepped out of the temple in Digsar village, an elated Hardik Patel told reporters, "I have always stood up for equal rights for everyone and in the same way will give equal rights to my wife."

25-year-old Patel said that he along with his wife had resolved to continue his struggle for the rights of the people and youth.

Hardik told reporters it was an "arranged love marriage" and he used to meet Kinjal secretly earlier.

The two families had completed the engagement formalities sometime ago.



Hardik Patel and his newlywed bride Kinjal Parikh strike a pose together for the cameras at Digsar village of Muli taluka in Surendranagar district of Gujarat on January 27, 2019

The wedding was kept a secret family affair and no prominent people or politicians were invited. The first rituals were completed in Hardik's native Viramgam town and from here the marriage procession reached Digsar village.

Digsar is Kinjal's native village though her family has been staying in Surat.

At present Kinjal is studying law, while Hardik is a commerce graduate.

